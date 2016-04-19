April 19 Faurecia SA :

* Signature of definitive agreement for divestiture of Faurecia Automotive Exteriors Business to Plastic Omnium

* Enterprise value of transaction is 665 million euros ($753.11 million)

* The transaction is due to close during 2016