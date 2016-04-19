BRIEF-Cineline India recommends dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share
* Says recommended a dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Faurecia SA :
* Signature of definitive agreement for divestiture of Faurecia Automotive Exteriors Business to Plastic Omnium
* Enterprise value of transaction is 665 million euros ($753.11 million)
* The transaction is due to close during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says recommended a dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says securities regulator to resume review of its A-share private placement proposal