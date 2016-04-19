BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 Tieto Oyj
* Has signed partner agreement with Invoke for delivering regulatory reporting solutions in Nordic and Baltic regions
Source text: bit.ly/1YEimDc
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
FRANKFURT, May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.