BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Siili Solutions Oyj
* Says trading of shares begins on Nasdaq Helsinki's main list on Wednesday April 20
* Says following share issue of 500,000 new shares, total number of shares increases to 6,543,044
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23