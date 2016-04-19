BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 19 Ageas SA NV :
* Announces resignation of board director Davina Bruckner
* Resignation with effect from April 16, 2016 for personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25