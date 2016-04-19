BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 19 Fitch:
* China debt-equity swap plan would be negative for banks
* China debt-to-equity swap would increase risk in banks' portfolios Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25