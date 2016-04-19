Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
* Q1 sales 279.1 million Swedish crowns ($34.45 million) versus 275.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 14.2 million crowns versus 11.9 million crowns year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26