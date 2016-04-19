BRIEF-Cineline India recommends dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share
* Says recommended a dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share
April 19 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Its games 'Dweller' and 'Shadow over Isolation' have been qualified for sale on the Steam platform
* Says securities regulator to resume review of its A-share private placement proposal