BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
April 19 Hansa Medical AB :
* Patient recruitment completed in Phase II clinical study with IdeS in kidney transplantation
* Results from study are expected in Q4 2016
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0n3fo7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)