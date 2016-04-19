BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 FormPipe Software AB :
* Q1 net sales 87.3 million Swedish crowns ($10.79 million) versus 84.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 16.4 million crowns versus 18.6 million crowns year
* Q1 EBIT 2.8 million crowns versus 5.9 million crowns year
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23