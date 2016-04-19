BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
April 19 Fit Biotech Oy :
* Appoints James Kuo as the company's new Chief Executive Officer
* He will assume his duties as of May 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0n3fo7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)