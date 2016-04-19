April 19 GWS Production AB :

* GWS is establishing a subsidiary, GWS Production (Singapore) Private Limited, in Singapore, in order to get closer to the market and the Asian customers

* The subsidiary will be operating as of mid April, focusing mainly on signing contracts and establishing cooperation with global, Asia-based customers within the security, insurance and telecom industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)