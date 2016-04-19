BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 GWS Production AB :
* GWS is establishing a subsidiary, GWS Production (Singapore) Private Limited, in Singapore, in order to get closer to the market and the Asian customers
* The subsidiary will be operating as of mid April, focusing mainly on signing contracts and establishing cooperation with global, Asia-based customers within the security, insurance and telecom industry
FRANKFURT, May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.