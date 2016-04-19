April 19 Connect Group Plc :

* Unaudited interim results for 6mths ended 29/2/16

* Group performance in line with management expectations

* Adjusted revenue for six months to Feb 29 up 4.2 pct

* Adjusted profit before tax up 13 pct, driven by post acquisition profits and growth in parcel freight

* Adjusted EPS for 6 months ended Feb 29 of 8.9 pence, up 3.5%