BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Connect Group Plc :
* Unaudited interim results for 6mths ended 29/2/16
* Group performance in line with management expectations
* Adjusted revenue for six months to Feb 29 up 4.2 pct
* Adjusted profit before tax up 13 pct, driven by post acquisition profits and growth in parcel freight
* Adjusted EPS for 6 months ended Feb 29 of 8.9 pence, up 3.5%
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23