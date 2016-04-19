BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Telecom Plus Plc :
* Trading update for its financial year ending 31 March 2016.
* Confident of achieving full-year adjusted pre-tax profits of at least 54 million stg in line with previous guidance
* Total dividend guidance for year of 46 pence remains unchanged
* Cash flow remains strong, in line with management expectations, and we have taken opportunity to refinance on more favourable terms
* Welcome CMA's draft proposals to remove current restrictions on discounts, bundling, and number of tariffs each supplier can offer
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23