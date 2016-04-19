BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 IQE Plc :
* $3 million contract wins for IQE's infrared division
* Has received record volume purchase orders worth just over $3 million, to be delivered over next twelve months, for its indium antimonide and gallium antimonide substrate materials. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23