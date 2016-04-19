BRIEF-India's PPAP Automotive March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 87.4 million rupees versus 42.4 million rupees year ago
April 19 Stock Spirits Group Plc :
* Stock spirits group plc: Circular - Response to Western Gate Private Investments Limited statement
* Stock Spirits publishes circular to shareholders and responds to western gate's requisition resolutions
* Board feels strongly that Mr Amaral's links with Eurocash mean that he is not seeking changes that would be in best interest of all shareholders
* Board unanimously recommends that vote against Western Gate Resolutions
* Luis Amaral is ceo and largest shareholder in Eurocash, company's largest customer
* Luis Amaral wants to gain undue influence at expense of other shareholders
* Luis Amaral wants stock spirits to chase market share without any reference to profitability
* Any influence gained over Stock Spirits' pricing strategy will directly benefit luis amaral through his shareholding in eurocash
* Board believes that interests of all shareholders are best served by a board that is independent, does not include directors hand-picked by any one shareholder
* Actions taken by Stock Spirits management last year and following recent operational review are working, and performance in poland is improving
* Says it plans to sell 22.9 percent stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics Co Ltd