April 19 Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Stock spirits group plc: Circular - Response to Western Gate Private Investments Limited statement

* Stock Spirits publishes circular to shareholders and responds to western gate's requisition resolutions

* Board feels strongly that Mr Amaral's links with Eurocash mean that he is not seeking changes that would be in best interest of all shareholders

* Board unanimously recommends that vote against Western Gate Resolutions

* Luis Amaral is ceo and largest shareholder in Eurocash, company's largest customer

* Luis Amaral wants to gain undue influence at expense of other shareholders

* Luis Amaral wants stock spirits to chase market share without any reference to profitability

* Any influence gained over Stock Spirits' pricing strategy will directly benefit luis amaral through his shareholding in eurocash

* Board believes that interests of all shareholders are best served by a board that is independent, does not include directors hand-picked by any one shareholder

* Actions taken by Stock Spirits management last year and following recent operational review are working, and performance in poland is improving