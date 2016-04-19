April 19 Mccarthy & Stone Plc

* Underlying profit before tax 1 increased by 23 pct to 39.1 mln stg (2015: 31.8 mln stg)

* Legal completions increased by 19 pct to 923 units (2015: 776 units) at a net average selling price of 253k stg (12 pct increase on 2015: 226k stg)

* Underlying operating profit up 10 pct to 40.2 mln stg (2015: 36.5 mln stg)

* Strong start to second half, with forward order book 6 up 26 pct to c.306m stg at 15 April 2016 (c.243m stg at 17 April 2015)

* Full year expectations remain in line with previous guidance of 20 pct volume growth and a c.100 bps improvement in roce 3 from 2015 level of 20 v

* First pro rata interim dividend of 1.0p per share, to be paid to shareholders on register at close of business on 29 april 2016.

* Expected final dividend of not less than 3.5p per share

* Remains on track to deliver medium-term strategic objective of building and selling more than 3,000 units per annum by 2019 at a roce of at least 25 pct