* Q1 assets under management up at 2.0 billion euros ($2.27 billion) and expects record results in 2016

* 2016 EBIT expected at around 37.5 million euros, considerably above previous year's figure of 20.3 million euros

* Expectes to double net result to 25 million euros in 2016

* Sales forecast for 2016 is of around 44 million euros after 22.9 million euros in 2015