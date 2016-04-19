BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 19 Publity AG :
* Q1 assets under management up at 2.0 billion euros ($2.27 billion) and expects record results in 2016
* 2016 EBIT expected at around 37.5 million euros, considerably above previous year's figure of 20.3 million euros
* Expectes to double net result to 25 million euros in 2016
* Sales forecast for 2016 is of around 44 million euros after 22.9 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25