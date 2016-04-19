BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Cxense ASA :
* Cxense signs agreement with Le Télégramme, which includes licensing for the Cxense DMP, Insight, and Content products
* Le Télégramme is a leading French language news publication in Brittany, France, founded by members of the French Resistance in September 1944
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23