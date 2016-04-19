BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Vectron Systems AG :
* Q1 sales increased by 23 pct from 5.98 million euros ($6.77 million) to 7.34 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA up 55 pct at 0.74 million euros (previous year: 0.48 million euros) and EBIT up 89 percent from 0.32 million euros to 0.60 million euros
* Q1 net income grew by 127 pct from 0.17 million euros to 0.39 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23