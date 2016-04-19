April 19 Vectron Systems AG :

* Q1 sales increased by 23 pct from 5.98 million euros ($6.77 million) to 7.34 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA up 55 pct at 0.74 million euros (previous year: 0.48 million euros) and EBIT up 89 percent from 0.32 million euros to 0.60 million euros

* Q1 net income grew by 127 pct from 0.17 million euros to 0.39 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)