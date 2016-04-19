April 19 Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :

* Proposed dividend of 0.27 euro per ordinary share and 0.35 euro per preferred share for fiscal year 2015

* FY consolidated sales rose by 0.7 million euros to 137.2 million euros ($155.37 million)

* FY EBIT of 4.3 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income of 2.1 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* Sees for FY 2016 group sales slightly above prior year and further improvement in operating profit at group level

* In FY 2016 expects EBIT and EBITDA increasing in single digit percentage