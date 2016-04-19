April 19 Calatrava Capital SA :

* Says signs datio in solutum agreement as a result of which repaid A4 series bonds of total nominal value plus interest of 2.9 million zlotys ($764,163.37) by transferring 33.8 percent stake in notebooki.pl SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7950 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)