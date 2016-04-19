Toll Brothers quarterly profit rises 40 pct
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
April 19 Calatrava Capital SA :
* Says signs datio in solutum agreement as a result of which repaid A4 series bonds of total nominal value plus interest of 2.9 million zlotys ($764,163.37) by transferring 33.8 percent stake in notebooki.pl SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7950 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shareholder cuts entire stake (4.9 percent stake) in the co