BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 F24 AG :
* FY group sales rose by 18 pct to 7.34 million euros ($8.31 million)
* FY EBITDA rose by 82 pct to 1.34 million euros
* FY group result up 47 percent at 0.49 million euros
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euros per share
* Outlook 2016: sales to double, again significantly higher earnings through acquisitions and strong order intake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23