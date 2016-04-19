Toll Brothers quarterly profit rises 40 pct
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
April 19 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :
* Co and Prescient have entered into exclusive talks regarding a potential deal in respect of Prescient's financial services unit
* Proposed transaction, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on prices of co's and Prescient's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
* Says shareholder cuts entire stake (4.9 percent stake) in the co