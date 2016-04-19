BRIEF-NextCell Pharma: issue of units before planned listing on AktieTorget
* SAID ON MONDAY ANNOUNCED ITS PROSPECT BEFORE ISSUE OF UNITS AND LISTING ON AKTIETORGET
April 19 Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals Inc IPO-CANC.A
* Sees IPO of 1.9 million shares priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1pdGTTw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, May 23 Buyout group EQT has emerged as the leading bidder for a stake in Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, as talks with rival investor CVC continue, people familiar with the matter said.