BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
April 19 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
* Polaris recalls RZR recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire hazard
* A recall for about 133,000 polaris model year 2013-2016 RZR 900 and RZR 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles
* U.S. Consumer product safety commission says vehicles resulted in one death of 15 year old passenger from rollover that resulted in fire and 19 injuries
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade