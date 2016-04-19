April 19 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

* Polaris recalls RZR recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire hazard

* A recall for about 133,000 polaris model year 2013-2016 RZR 900 and RZR 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles

* Polaris recalls RZR recreational off-highway vehicles; severe burn injuries, one death reported

* Polaris received more than 160 reports of fires with recalled RZR ROVs, resulting in one death

* Polaris has agreed to voluntarily suspend sale of all recalled vehicles until they are repaired

* U.S. Consumer product safety commission says vehicles resulted in one death of 15 year old passenger from rollover that resulted in fire and 19 injuries