BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Power Media SA :
* Its AGM of shareholders resolves to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.03 zloty per share or 192,000 zlotys ($50,600) in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7956 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23