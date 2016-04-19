BRIEF-CSL Finance recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc :
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $2.68
* Qtrly reported net revenues of $6.34 billion
* Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $1.66 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 47% lower
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (Standardized) percent as of March 31, 2016 was 13.4 percent versus 13.6 percent as of Dec 31, 2015
* Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.46 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 23 percent lower than the Q1 of 2015
* Q1 annualized ROE was 6.4 percent versus 14.7 percent last year
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (Basel III Advanced) percent as of March 31, 2016 was 12.2 percent versus 12.4 percent as of Dec 31, 2015
* Net revenues in Equities were $1.78 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 23 percent lower than the first quarter of 2015
* Non-compensation expenses were $2.10 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 6 percent lower than the first quarter of 2015
* Ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for Q1, 2016 was 42 percent, unchanged with last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $6.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 total operating expenses were $4.76 billion versus $6.68 billion last year
* Operating environment this quarter presented broad range of challenges, resulting in headwinds across virtually each of co's businesses
* In Q1 2015 net revenues, including net interest income was $10.62 billion Source text: (bit.ly/1YELFpe) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027.