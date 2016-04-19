BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 APN Promise SA :
* Acquires 6.6 percent stake in Sevenet SA following the Gdansk-based IT services provider's capital increase
* Buys 0.5 million series E shares in Sevenet for 2.5 zlotys per share, 1.3 mln zlotys in total
* Raises stake in Sevenet to 54.11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7940 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23