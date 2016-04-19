BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
April 19 Jack Henry & Associates Inc
* Jack henry & associates says entered into a definitive agreement to sell its alogent division to antelope acquisition co, an affiliate of battery ventures
* Says financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade