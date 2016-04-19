BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Ceotronics Audio Video Data Communication AG :
* Currently expects turnover amounting to approx. 17.4 million euros and a net loss for FY 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23