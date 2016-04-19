BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Apple Inc
* Apple inc says updates Macbook with latest processors, longer battery life & new rose gold finish
* Apple says Macbook available through apple.com starting Tuesday, in Apple's retail stores and select Apple authorized resellers starting Wednesday
* Apple Inc says new Macbook priced at $1,299 (US) and another model for $1,599 (US)
* Apple also today made 8gb of memory standard across all configurations of 13-inch Macbook Air
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)