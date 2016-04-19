April 19 Apple Inc

* Apple inc says updates Macbook with latest processors, longer battery life & new rose gold finish

* Apple says Macbook available through apple.com starting Tuesday, in Apple's retail stores and select Apple authorized resellers starting Wednesday

* Apple Inc says new Macbook priced at $1,299 (US) and another model for $1,599 (US)

* Apple also today made 8gb of memory standard across all configurations of 13-inch Macbook Air Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)