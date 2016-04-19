UPDATE 1-Short-dated Greek bond yields jump after debt relief delay
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
April 19 Otoy Inc
* Home box office inc, discovery communications took equity stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
BERLIN, May 23 German business morale brightened more than expected in May, hitting its highest level on record since 1991, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that company executives are more upbeat about the growth outlook of Europe's largest economy.