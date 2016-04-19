BRIEF-Cubes to issue 11th series convertible bonds worth 25 bln won
* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for investment
April 19 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Dorota Surmacka acquires 16 million of the company's shares on April 15
* Surmacka raises stake in the company to 14.66 percent from 0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for investment
* Says it plans to sell 22.9 percent stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics Co Ltd