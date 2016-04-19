BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Bon-ton Stores Inc
* CEO Kathryn Bufano reports grant of 115,000 shares of co's common stock on april 15 - sec filing
* Shares issued to CEO Bufano pursuant to co's amended and restated 2009 omnibus incentive plan
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)