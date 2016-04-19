BRIEF-Egypt's EFG Hermes opens Pakistan office
* Opens Pakistan office and will operate as EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited Source:(http://bit.ly/2qePNAQ) Further company coverage:
April 19 Promsvyazbank :
* Says sets book building for 14 billion rouble ($213.97 million) BO-P01 series bonds for April 20
* The bonds are placed under 50 billion rouble bond issue program Source text - bit.ly/20TNKzl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.4300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
