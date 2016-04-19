BRIEF-Fruta Fruta starts to sell Acai products in stores of Costco Wholesale Taiwan
* Says it started to sell Acai products in stores of Costco Wholesale Taiwan from May 20
April 19 Nictus Ltd :
* NC Tromp, managing director of company, stepped down as such, however, NC Tromp will continue to serve on board as a non-executive director
* Appointment of GR de V Tromp as executive, managing director of Nictus, with effect from 18 April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it started to sell Acai products in stores of Costco Wholesale Taiwan from May 20
* Says it completed issuance of 15th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants worth 5 billion won