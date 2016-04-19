BRIEF-Cubes to issue 11th series convertible bonds worth 25 bln won
* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for investment
April 19 Harvest SA :
* Q1 revenue 6.0 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1S8cemj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it plans to sell 22.9 percent stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics Co Ltd