April 19 Volkswagen's Scania:

* Scania says Scania's total order bookings amounted to 19,363 trucks during Q1 of 2016 vs year-ago 18,311 trucks

* Says order bookings for trucks reached the highest level for a first quarter since 2007, driven by strong demand in Europe

* Says market share in Europe came in at 17.4 percent, a slight increase compared to last year