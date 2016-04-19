BRIEF-India's PPAP Automotive March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 87.4 million rupees versus 42.4 million rupees year ago
April 19 Volkswagen's Scania:
* Scania says Scania's total order bookings amounted to 19,363 trucks during Q1 of 2016 vs year-ago 18,311 trucks
* Says order bookings for trucks reached the highest level for a first quarter since 2007, driven by strong demand in Europe
* Says market share in Europe came in at 17.4 percent, a slight increase compared to last year
* Says it plans to sell 22.9 percent stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics Co Ltd