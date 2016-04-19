BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
April 19 Polaris Industries Inc
* Polaris Industries voluntarily recalls certain RZR 900 and 1000 off road vehicles
* Says has made manufacturing updates in new-production vehicles
* Says plans to include a warning on new-production vehicles instructing riders not to carry fuel and other flammable liquids
* Says cautions against carrying flammable liquids in previously produced models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade