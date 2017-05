April 19 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics reports sacituzumab govitecan shows significant clinical activity in metastatic urothelial cancer

* Immunomedics says sacituzumab govitecan also has an acceptable interim safety profile in 13 urothelial cancer patients reported at AACR