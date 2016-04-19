April 19 MPLX Lp

* MPLX LP says board of directors of its general partner has declared a cash distribution of $0.505 per common unit for Q1 of 2016

* Says cash distribution represents an increase of $0.005 per unit, or 1 percent, over fourth-quarter 2015 distribution