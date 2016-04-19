BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
April 19 MPLX Lp
* MPLX LP says board of directors of its general partner has declared a cash distribution of $0.505 per common unit for Q1 of 2016
* Says cash distribution represents an increase of $0.005 per unit, or 1 percent, over fourth-quarter 2015 distribution
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade