BRIEF-Konka Group to sell 22.9 pct stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics
* Says it plans to sell 22.9 percent stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics Co Ltd
April 19 TomTom NV
* Says too early to judge how relationship with Volkswagen will develop over coming years - conference call
* Says Telematics and Automotive will continue to grow; Licensing expected to end up flat for FY; Consumer segment 'flattish' over FY - conference call
* Says looking at high double-digit growth in Sports segment - conference call
* Says more bullish on gross margin guidance; sees towards 3-4 bps increase compared to last year - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it started to sell Acai products in stores of Costco Wholesale Taiwan from May 20