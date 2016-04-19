April 19 Omnicom Group CEO Says
* "Expect impact of foreign exchange rates to moderate to
more neutral levels in second half of 2016 " - conf call
* "Unchartered actions of central banks around world ,tragic
events in Brussels, Paris is creating a cautious approach to
spending" - conf call
* "Despite current economic uncertainty in Brazil, we remain
committed to and bullish on the long-term prospects in Brazil" -
conf call
* "Too early to speculate on what direct or indirect impact
of EU referendum would be on our operations in UK or rest of
Europe" - conf call
* " Negative impact of FX on revenue may continue to
moderate reducing revenue by about 1.5% during Q2 and about 1%
for full year" - conf call
* "Expect that revenue from our collective recent
acquisitions will be a net positive next quarter and for the
year" - conf call
* "For the year, expect interest expense to increase in
excess of $20 million"- conf call
