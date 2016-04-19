BRIEF-Konka Group to sell 22.9 pct stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics
* Says it plans to sell 22.9 percent stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics Co Ltd
April 19 Ulaslar Turizm Yatirimlari :
* Decides not to open up Viva Ulaslar Hotel for 2016 tourism season to reduce company risk
* Says decision due to negative effects on occupancy rates and room prices of Russia sanctions Source text for Eikon:
* Says it started to sell Acai products in stores of Costco Wholesale Taiwan from May 20