BRIEF-NextCell Pharma: issue of units before planned listing on AktieTorget
* SAID ON MONDAY ANNOUNCED ITS PROSPECT BEFORE ISSUE OF UNITS AND LISTING ON AKTIETORGET
April 19 Medivir Ab says:
* Global Q1 net sales of Olysio (Simeprevir) amounted to 32 MUSD.
* The royalty for the first quarter amounted to 18 MSEK (2.0 MEUR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
FRANKFURT, May 23 Buyout group EQT has emerged as the leading bidder for a stake in Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, as talks with rival investor CVC continue, people familiar with the matter said.