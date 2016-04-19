BRIEF-NextCell Pharma: issue of units before planned listing on AktieTorget
* SAID ON MONDAY ANNOUNCED ITS PROSPECT BEFORE ISSUE OF UNITS AND LISTING ON AKTIETORGET
April 19 Innate Pharma SA :
* Innate Pharma and Orega Biotech presented preclinical data on IPH52, a new CD39 checkpoint inhibitor program
* Novel, potent anti-CD39 antibody, IPH52, validated in preclinical models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, May 23 Buyout group EQT has emerged as the leading bidder for a stake in Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, as talks with rival investor CVC continue, people familiar with the matter said.