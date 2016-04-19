BRIEF-Midas International Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in HI AI 1ST Special Purpose Acquisition
May 23 HI AI 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
April 19 (Reuters) -
* Spartan Race Inc says it has sold $10 mln in equity financing - SEC FILING
* Spartan Race Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $10 million - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WDw3Us (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, at the first auction after Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded Indonesia's sovereign bond ratings to investment grade, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.