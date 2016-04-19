BRIEF-Egypt's EFG Hermes opens Pakistan office
* Opens Pakistan office and will operate as EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited Source:(http://bit.ly/2qePNAQ) Further company coverage:
April 19 Efficient Group Ltd
* Sees heps for six months ending 29 february 2016 will be 21.26 cents per share, being 51% higher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 HI AI 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co :