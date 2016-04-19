BRIEF-DE&T signs contract worth 5.69 bln won
* Says it signed a 5.69 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 19 Euroconsultants SA :
* CEO Tavridis Efstathios sells 250,000 shares of Euroconsultants SA
* President and CEO Kokorotsikos Paris sells 250,000 shares of Euroconsultants SA
* Controlling shareholder of WW Investments LLC, Mrs Beth Wittig, buys 500,000 shares of Euroconsultants SA Source text: bit.ly/1XGFroG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 5.69 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)