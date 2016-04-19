BRIEF-Midas International Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in HI AI 1ST Special Purpose Acquisition
May 23 HI AI 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Nippon Life president Yoshinobu Tsutsui says negative interest rates hurting company - WSJ
* Tsutsui said it has become more difficult to sell yen-denominated products - WSJ
* Tsutsui says he expects declines in total revenue and profit at Nippon Life in the fiscal year that began April 1 - WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/1U53e2t (Bengaluru newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, at the first auction after Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded Indonesia's sovereign bond ratings to investment grade, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.